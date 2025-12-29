Dulquer Salmaan to lead Nani's next production?

Telugu actor-producer Nani is in talks with Malayalam superstar Dulquer Salmaan for a new project, reported Telugu360. The film, which will be produced under Nani's Wall Poster Cinema banner, will be directed by Raam Jagadeesh. This collaboration comes after the success of Court, which was also produced by Nani and directed by Jagadeesh.

Production details Nani impressed with Jagadeesh's storytelling, greenlights new project Nani was so impressed with Jagadeesh's storytelling in Court that he decided to work on another project with him. The director had pitched a story to Nani even before the release of Court, and the actor-producer liked it immediately. Since then, they have been working on the script, making minor tweaks over the past few months.

Casting news Salmaan's involvement in the project remains uncertain Meanwhile, reports suggest that Salmaan has been approached for a key role in this upcoming film. However, he is yet to read the full script or confirm his participation. An important meeting between Salmaan and the producers is reportedly scheduled for early next year, which will likely finalize his involvement. If he agrees to be part of this venture, it could become Wall Poster Cinema's most expensive production to date.