'OG' director locks Nani for his next, 'Bloody Romeo'
Director Sujeeth, who recently delivered the hit film They Called Him OG, is reportedly gearing up for his next project Bloody Romeo. The film will star Natural Star Nani in the lead role. According to a report by 123 Telugu, the movie's launch event is likely to take place on Dussehra (Thursday, October 2, 2025). However, an official confirmation is still awaited.
Slum set built over 30 acres
The film is reportedly being shot on a massive slum set built over 30 acres on the outskirts of Hyderabad. This set is said to be one of the largest and most unique ever created for Indian cinema, with industry insiders dubbing it the "Baahubali of Slums."
Set designed to reflect lead's journey from slums to power
An insider revealed that the massive slum set is being designed to reflect the lead character's journey from the slums to power. The set will feature a huge arch at its center, which serves as the epicenter of the lead character's empire. The vision is to create a set as massive as Mahishmati empire from the Baahubali franchise.
Meanwhile, Nani is busy with 'Paradise'
Meanwhile, Nani is also involved in his film Paradise. The movie is set in the 1990s and revolves around Satya Dada (Prakash Raj), a Mumbai port tycoon whose empire is threatened by Mirajkar (Tej Sapru) and his son Jimmy (Sudhev Nair). The film also stars Emraan Hashmi, Arjun Das, Priyanka Mohan, and Sriya Reddy.