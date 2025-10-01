'BB19': A snake enters the house, Mridul saves the day Entertainment Oct 01, 2025

Things got wild in the Bigg Boss 19 house when a snake showed up in one of the bedrooms.

Gaurav Khanna was the first to spot it, which led to everyone being quickly moved to the garden.

Luckily, Mridul Tiwari stepped up and calmly caught and removed the snake, keeping everyone safe.