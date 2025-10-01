Next Article
'BB19': A snake enters the house, Mridul saves the day
Entertainment
Things got wild in the Bigg Boss 19 house when a snake showed up in one of the bedrooms.
Gaurav Khanna was the first to spot it, which led to everyone being quickly moved to the garden.
Luckily, Mridul Tiwari stepped up and calmly caught and removed the snake, keeping everyone safe.
Meanwhile, 8 contestants are up for eviction this week
The snake incident sparked loads of memes and jokes online, with fans having fun and even ex-contestant Rajiv Adatia sharing his own throwback snake story.
Meanwhile, it's business as usual in the house—eight contestants including Amaal Mallik and Zeishan Quadri are up for eviction this week, so expect more twists ahead.