Abhishek Bajaj's ex-wife accuses him of infidelity, controlling behavior
Akanksha Jindal, ex-wife of actor Abhishek Bajaj, recently accused him of cheating and trying to hold back her career.
In her words, "He was involved with a lot of girls. Many people from the industry actually spoke to me and showed me his reality."
She also shared that he blamed her when she confronted him about these issues.
More on their relationship and separation
Jindal says Bajaj was controlling and unsupportive of her ambitions, calling him "pretentious" with a "typical mindset."
The two met in ninth grade, dated for seven years, and married in November 2017—despite their families' concerns.
Things unraveled during a long-distance phase; they separated in 2020 and finalized their divorce the same year.
What are they up to now?
After the split, Jindal built a new path as a Company Secretary and social media influencer.
Bajaj continued acting and is now on Bigg Boss 19, where he's still winning fans despite the controversy.
Jindal says she's not looking for sympathy or attention—she just wanted to share her side—and has since forgiven him for everything that happened.