Abhishek Bajaj's ex-wife accuses him of infidelity, controlling behavior Entertainment Oct 01, 2025

Akanksha Jindal, ex-wife of actor Abhishek Bajaj, recently accused him of cheating and trying to hold back her career.

In her words, "He was involved with a lot of girls. Many people from the industry actually spoke to me and showed me his reality."

She also shared that he blamed her when she confronted him about these issues.