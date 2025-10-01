Who is Vishal Brahma? 'SOTY 2' actor caught smuggling drugs

Brahma is best known for playing Samrat in Karan Johar's 2019 film Student of the Year 2, which also starred Tiger Shroff , Tara Sutaria , and Ananya Panday . Apart from this, he has worked on projects like Bihu Attack. In August 2024, he publicly accused the makers of Bihu Attack of not clearing his payment.

Details

What do we know about the drug bust?

According to TOI, the authorities caught him with 3.5 kg of cocaine. The operation was carried out by DRI and Chennai Customs. The actor was stopped by air intelligence officials on September 28, in the early morning after arriving from Singapore. Customs officials discovered plastic pouches of white powder concealed in a false compartment at the bottom of his trolley. A field test later confirmed that the substance was cocaine.