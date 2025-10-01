Who is Vishal Brahma? 'SOTY 2' actor caught smuggling drugs
What's the story
Vishal Brahma, a struggling Bollywood actor, was recently arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) at Chennai airport. He was allegedly caught with a recreational drug worth ₹40cr, called methaqualone. Originally from Assam, he had reportedly been recruited by a Nigerian drug syndicate to traffic the substance, allegedly being tasked with transporting and distributing it across multiple regions.
Career highlights
Brahma's career in Bollywood
Brahma is best known for playing Samrat in Karan Johar's 2019 film Student of the Year 2, which also starred Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, and Ananya Panday. Apart from this, he has worked on projects like Bihu Attack. In August 2024, he publicly accused the makers of Bihu Attack of not clearing his payment.
Details
What do we know about the drug bust?
According to TOI, the authorities caught him with 3.5 kg of cocaine. The operation was carried out by DRI and Chennai Customs. The actor was stopped by air intelligence officials on September 28, in the early morning after arriving from Singapore. Customs officials discovered plastic pouches of white powder concealed in a false compartment at the bottom of his trolley. A field test later confirmed that the substance was cocaine.