Tom Cruise-Ana de Armas to get married in space?

Hollywood is abuzz with rumors of a potential wedding between Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas . The couple, who confirmed their relationship in July during a trip to Vermont, is reportedly planning an "extraordinary" wedding. A source told RadarOnline that they are considering a skydiving-themed ceremony or even getting married in space!

Wedding plans 'Tom is obsessed with space travel' The insider said, "One of the things that really bonds them is how much they both love doing these daring feats, so having a wedding that leans into that really appeals to both of them." "Tom is already thinking on a larger-than-life scale." "He's obsessed with space travel, so the idea of being the first couple to ever marry in outer space excites him."

Wedding extravagance 'He just knows enough to hide it' The source added, "Whatever they do, they want it to be as far from ordinary as you can get." "He's as giddy as he was when he first fell in love with Katie (Holmes, his ex-wife)." "He just knows enough to hide it or risk being judged." "That being said, when they do get married, Tom isn't going to hold back, he and Ana both want to have an extravagant wedding regardless of what people are going to say."