'Mohanlal-Mammootty-Nayanthara': Teaser of 'MMMN' to be out tomorrow

Meanwhile, on the actors' other projects

MMMN also marks a reunion for Nayanthara and Mammootty after their last film together in 2016.

The team is keeping plot details totally secret for now—even behind-the-scenes clips haven't given anything away.

Meanwhile, Nayanthara is set to appear in the action thriller Toxic next year, Mohanlal is busy with Drishyam 3, and Mammootty just announced his return to acting after a short break.