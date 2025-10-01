'Mohanlal-Mammootty-Nayanthara': Teaser of 'MMMN' to be out tomorrow
Get ready—MMMN's teaser lands on October 2!
This film brings together Malayalam legends Mohanlal and Mammootty for the first time in 16 years, with Nayanthara joining them.
Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, the project kicked off filming back in February and has been shooting across Sri Lanka, London, Abu Dhabi, Azerbaijan, Thailand, Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad, Delhi, and Kochi.
Meanwhile, on the actors' other projects
MMMN also marks a reunion for Nayanthara and Mammootty after their last film together in 2016.
The team is keeping plot details totally secret for now—even behind-the-scenes clips haven't given anything away.
Meanwhile, Nayanthara is set to appear in the action thriller Toxic next year, Mohanlal is busy with Drishyam 3, and Mammootty just announced his return to acting after a short break.