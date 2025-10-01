Nicole Kidman 'furious' over Keith Urban's $11M prenup payout
Hollywood actor Nicole Kidman (58) is reportedly "furious" over the terms of her prenuptial agreement with singer Keith Urban (57), which could see him walk away with a whopping $11.4 million after their separation, reported RadarOnline. The couple, who tied the knot in 2006, had agreed on a clause that entitles Urban to $6,00,000 for every year of marriage if he stayed sober.
Sources close to the couple revealed that Kidman is "consumed with anger" as Urban now stands to collect the huge amount after 19 years of marriage. One insider said, "Nicole feels the clause was slipped in to protect Keith, but in the end, it protects his finances." "She supported him through his addiction, and now she sees him benefiting from it. That has left her feeling deeply betrayed."
Another insider said, "Nicole is glad he stayed on that path, but she resents that the payoff comes out of her pocket." "To her, it feels like rubbing salt into the wound of their break-up." Another source revealed that Kidman's loyalty and patience over nearly two decades have been overshadowed by this financial obligation.
Urban has been open about his battles with drugs and alcohol. In a 2010 interview with Oprah Winfrey, he revealed that Kidman had called for an intervention just months after their wedding. He once credited Kidman with saving his life, admitting at the AFI Life Achievement Award Gala last year that their marriage was nearly destroyed by his addictions.
The couple, who share two daughters, Sunday Rose (17) and Faith Margaret (14), have reportedly been living separately since the summer. Urban reportedly moved out of their shared Nashville home while touring, with Kidman staying with their children. Meanwhile, she has been renting a property in Hampstead for $87,000 a month during the shooting of Practical Magic 2 in London.