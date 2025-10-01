Who's Dimple Hayathi? Actor booked for abusing domestic help

Telugu actor Dimple Hayathi and her husband Victor David have been accused of abusing their domestic help. The case under Sections 74, 79, 351(2), and 324(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at the Filmnagar Police Station in Hyderabad . The complainant, Priyanka Bibar (22), from Odisha 's Rayagada district, had joined their household on September 22.

Allegations Complainant alleged constant humiliation and verbal abuse Bibar alleged that she was subjected to constant humiliation, verbal abuse, and denial of proper food. The situation escalated into a dispute on September 29 when Bibar claimed she was abused by the couple. She also alleged that David snatched her phone and smashed it when she tried to record the incident. As per Telugu Scribe, the househelp alleged that an attempt was made to film her nude videos, too.

Know her Hayathi starred in 'Atrangi Re' Hayathi made her film debut with the Telugu movie Gulf in 2017. Bollywood fans would recognize her from Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re (2021), where she played Dhanush's character's ex-fiancée, Mandakini. Dhanush led the movie along with Sara Ali Khan; Akshay Kumar was in a special role. Hayathi, 27, is yet to comment on the allegations brought up against her.