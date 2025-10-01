Next Article
Pradeep Ranganathan-Mamitha Baiju's 'Dude' gets Diwali release date
Entertainment
Heads up, movie fans! The Tamil romantic action comedy Dude, starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju, lands in theaters on October 17, 2024—right in time for Diwali.
Directed by newcomer Keerthiswaran and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film also features R Sarathkumar and a lively supporting cast.
Expect a blend of romance, comedy, and action as the story follows Kural (played by Mamitha Baiju) and the lead character portrayed by Pradeep Ranganathan.
When and where to watch 'Dude'
Dude will premiere in cinemas across Tamil Nadu and other states, with releases in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.
After its theatrical run, you'll be able to catch it on Netflix—though the streaming date hasn't been revealed yet.