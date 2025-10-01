Pradeep Ranganathan-Mamitha Baiju's 'Dude' gets Diwali release date Entertainment Oct 01, 2025

Heads up, movie fans! The Tamil romantic action comedy Dude, starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju, lands in theaters on October 17, 2024—right in time for Diwali.

Directed by newcomer Keerthiswaran and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film also features R Sarathkumar and a lively supporting cast.

Expect a blend of romance, comedy, and action as the story follows Kural (played by Mamitha Baiju) and the lead character portrayed by Pradeep Ranganathan.