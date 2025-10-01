Jeremy Irons joins Henry Cavill's 'Highlander' reboot

Supporting cast and plot of the film

Irons steps in as the leader of The Watchers—a secret group keeping tabs on immortals to protect humanity.

Russell Crowe teams up as a swordsman ally, Karen Gillan plays MacLeod's mortal wife, Djimon Hounsou appears as an African immortal warrior, and Marisa Abela is MacLeod's modern-day love interest.

The remake promises a fresh mix of fantasy and drama while honoring the original story.