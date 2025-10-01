Next Article
Jeremy Irons joins Henry Cavill's 'Highlander' reboot
Entertainment
Big news for Highlander fans: Jeremy Irons is joining the reboot, directed by Chad Stahelski.
Henry Cavill stars as the immortal Connor MacLeod, with Dave Bautista playing the villain Kurgen.
The film, inspired by the 1980s classic, was pushed to early 2026 after Cavill got injured.
Supporting cast and plot of the film
Irons steps in as the leader of The Watchers—a secret group keeping tabs on immortals to protect humanity.
Russell Crowe teams up as a swordsman ally, Karen Gillan plays MacLeod's mortal wife, Djimon Hounsou appears as an African immortal warrior, and Marisa Abela is MacLeod's modern-day love interest.
The remake promises a fresh mix of fantasy and drama while honoring the original story.