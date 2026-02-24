'Bloody Romeo' announced: Gangster Nani serves swagger in new avatar 

On his birthday, actor Nani was announced as the lead in director Sujeeth's upcoming film Bloody Romeo. The announcement was made through a stylish animated teaser that introduces Nani as a sharp-tongued "number one gangster" plotting a lethal scheme. The film is set to begin shooting in Summer 2026.

Teaser details Watch the teaser here The two-minute animated teaser shows Nani in a gangster's den, cooking a meal in a pressure cooker. He is seen chopping onions, thrashing garlics, and adding salt and pepper with sass. As he finishes his recipe, he places a hand grenade on the lid of the cooker. The teaser ends with an explosion at the gangster's table as Nani walks out coolly.

Film details What to expect from 'Bloody Romeo' The film, written and directed by Sujeeth, will see Nani in "a witty role." The background music features a sleek English song with modern beats titled No. 1 Gangsta. After completing The Paradise, Nani will begin work on this project. Bloody Romeo marks the first collaboration between Nani and Sujeeth, known for his high-octane action films.

Box office clash Nani, Vijay Deverakonda may clash at box office Nani and Vijay Deverakonda are reportedly eyeing a box office clash in 2026. Both actors are said to be planning the release of their upcoming gangster dramas around the same festive window. While Bloody Romeo is set for a Christmas 2026 theatrical release, Deverakonda's Rowdy Janadharana is also likely to hit screens during the same time.

