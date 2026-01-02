Nani's 'The Paradise' drops bold new poster
Nani just revealed a striking new poster for The Paradise, showing him as Jadal in the middle of a gritty prison fight—think long braids, red-tinted glasses, chains, and serious attitude.
Set in 1980s Secunderabad, the movie follows an oppressed tribe's tough battle for citizenship under an unexpected leader.
Promo teases raw rebellion and fresh perspective
The promo (out since March) opens with a heads-up about "raw truth" and "raw language."
A voiceover gets real: "In history, everyone has written about parrots and pigeons, but no one has ever written about crows, born of the same species," spotlighting how this tribe's hunger sparks their fierce uprising led by a sword-wielding young leader.
All-star crew & worldwide release plans
Director Srikanth Odela (who teamed up with Nani for Dasara) returns, with music by Anirudh Ravichander.
Produced by SLV Cinemas, The Paradise lands in theaters March 26, 2026—and it's dropping in eight languages including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, English, and Spanish.