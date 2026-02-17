Nani's 'The Paradise': Intro song 'Aaya Sher' drops on this date

Everything to know about 'The Paradise'

The Paradise follows Nani as Dhagad, a tribal leader fighting oppression.

The cast features Kayadu Lohar, Mohan Babu, Raghav Juyal (as the villain), and Sampoornesh Babu. Netflix grabbed streaming rights for ₹58cr.

Mark your calendar—the film now hits theaters August 21, 2026 (pushed from March because makers said they "don't want to rush" and "need time to deliver it").

This also marks director Odela's second team-up with Nani after Dasara.