Nani's 'The Paradise': Intro song 'Aaya Sher' drops on this date
Nani's next film, The Paradise, is making noise with its new "mass" intro song, Aaya Sher. Composed by Anirudh Ravichander and choreographed by Sudhan Master, the track drops February 24 and promises serious dance vibes.
Director Srikanth Odela says "Entire country will start dancing to the tune on that special day."
The movie is produced by SLV Cinemas.
Everything to know about 'The Paradise'
The Paradise follows Nani as Dhagad, a tribal leader fighting oppression.
The cast features Kayadu Lohar, Mohan Babu, Raghav Juyal (as the villain), and Sampoornesh Babu. Netflix grabbed streaming rights for ₹58cr.
Mark your calendar—the film now hits theaters August 21, 2026 (pushed from March because makers said they "don't want to rush" and "need time to deliver it").
This also marks director Odela's second team-up with Nani after Dasara.