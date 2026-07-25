Nara Rohith joins Trivikram-Venkatesh's 'AK 47'
What's the story
Actor Nara Rohith has joined the cast of the upcoming Telugu film Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47 - AK 47, starring Venkatesh Daggubati and directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The production house, Haarika & Haasine Creations, announced his addition to the team on Saturday while also celebrating his birthday. They wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "We're excited to have you on board for #AK47 and looking forward to an exciting journey!"
Role details
Rohith's character to be a cop?
The production house also shared a poster of Rohith (Sundarakanda, Solo) from the film, hinting at his character as a police officer.
The title was announced in December last year with an image of Daggubati standing on a road holding a leather bag.
The film is set to be released on October 2 this year.
Twitter Post
See the poster here
Here's wishing the dynamic #NaraRohith garu a very Happy Birthday! 💥— Haarika & Hassine Creations (@haarikahassine) July 25, 2026
– Team #AadarshaKutumbam
We're excited to have you on board for #AK47 and looking forward to an exciting journey! 😎#HBDNaraRohith 🔥#AK47OnOCT2nd | #Venky77 | #VenkateshXTrivikram
Victory @VenkyMama… pic.twitter.com/sinX9S5KXi
Director-actor duo
First film with Daggubati directed by Srinivas
AK 47 is the first film to be directed by Srinivas with Daggubati in the lead role.
Although this is their first collaboration as director and actor, Srinivas has previously worked with Daggubati as a writer.
He wrote the story and dialogues for the hit film Nuvvu Naaku Nachav, directed by K Vijaya Bhaskar, which starred Daggubati and Aarthi Agarwal.