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Home / News / Entertainment News / Nara Rohith joins Trivikram-Venkatesh's 'AK 47'
Nara Rohith joins Trivikram-Venkatesh's 'AK 47'
Nara Rohith joins Venkatesh Daggubati 's 'Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47'

Nara Rohith joins Trivikram-Venkatesh's 'AK 47'

By Apoorva Rastogi
Jul 25, 2026
05:30 pm
What's the story

Actor Nara Rohith has joined the cast of the upcoming Telugu film Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47 - AK 47, starring Venkatesh Daggubati and directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The production house, Haarika & Haasine Creations, announced his addition to the team on Saturday while also celebrating his birthday. They wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "We're excited to have you on board for #AK47 and looking forward to an exciting journey!"

Role details

Rohith's character to be a cop?

The production house also shared a poster of Rohith (Sundarakanda, Solo) from the film, hinting at his character as a police officer.

The title was announced in December last year with an image of Daggubati standing on a road holding a leather bag.

The film is set to be released on October 2 this year.

Twitter Post

See the poster here

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Director-actor duo

First film with Daggubati directed by Srinivas

AK 47 is the first film to be directed by Srinivas with Daggubati in the lead role.

Although this is their first collaboration as director and actor, Srinivas has previously worked with Daggubati as a writer.

He wrote the story and dialogues for the hit film Nuvvu Naaku Nachav, directed by K Vijaya Bhaskar, which starred Daggubati and Aarthi Agarwal.

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