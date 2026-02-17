Nashville music scene veteran Jerry Kennedy (85) dies
Jerry Kennedy, a key figure in Nashville's music scene, passed away on February 11 at age 85.
His son Gordon confirmed his death and posted a social-media tribute, saying Kennedy had been admitted to a comfort-care facility in the days before his death.
Published remembrances noted his contributions to Nashville's music scene.
Career highlights
Starting young in Shreveport, Louisiana, Kennedy signed a recording contract with RCA Records as a child and was performing live by 16.
After moving to Nashville in the 1960s, he became one of the city's top session guitarists—playing on hits for legends like Elvis Presley and Bob Dylan—and later produced Grammy-winning records for artists such as Roger Miller and produced records for artists such as Jerry Lee Lewis.
Legacy
Kennedy shaped the sound of country and pop for decades—not just as a musician but also as a producer at Mercury Records.
He helped launch countless hits, won four Grammys, and even started his own production company.
His influence continues through both his work and his sons, who've followed him into music.