Jenna Ortega, Rose Byrne to star in sports drama 'Nasty'
What's the story
Hollywood actors Rose Byrne and Jenna Ortega are set to star in a new sports drama titled Nasty. The film, which will be released by Warner Bros.'s indie label Clockwork, tells the story of an athlete vying for a spot on the Olympic gymnastics team. However, she soon realizes that her biggest rival is her coach. The project will go into production this fall.
Script details
Isabella Jarosz wrote the screenplay for 'Nasty'
The screenplay for Nasty was written by Isabella Jarosz and was featured on the Blacklist, an annual list of Hollywood's most popular unproduced screenplays.
This marks Jarosz's first script sale.
The film is a reunion project for Byrne and director Mary Bronstein, who previously worked together on If I Had Legs I'd Kick You.
That movie ended up earning an Oscar nomination for Byrne.
Production details
Production details and other projects
Nasty is being produced by Ortega and LuckyChap, the company behind Barbie and Saltburn.
Meanwhile, Nasty is one of the first projects from Warner Bros.'s new indie label, Clockwork.
Other notable projects under Clockwork include The Brigands of Rattlecreek, a western film starring Matthew McConaughey, Austin Butler, Pedro Pascal, and Tang Wei; and Sean Baker's Anora follow-up Ti Amo!