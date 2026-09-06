Natalie Portman welcomes 3rd child, 1st with partner Tanguy Destable
What's the story
Oscar-winning actor Natalie Portman (45) has welcomed her third child, reported People. The baby, her first with partner Tanguy Destable, was born in Paris last month. Portman announced her pregnancy in April during an interview with Harper's Bazaar. She called it "such a privilege and a miracle" to be expecting a baby with Destable, a French music producer.
Pregnancy insights
Portman on her 3rd pregnancy
In her Harper's Bazaar interview, Portman reflected on the perspective she has gained with age.
She spoke about a deeper sense of gratitude during her third pregnancy.
"There is a gratitude that when you're young, you don't necessarily grasp," she said.
"There's a calm and knowing myself: who I want to spend time with, what kind of energy I want around me that makes the experience so beautiful every day."
Family details
The actor has 2 children from her previous marriage
Portman shares two children, son Aleph (15) and daughter Amalia (9), with her ex-husband, choreographer Benjamin Millepied.
The actor's relationship with Destable was confirmed in March 2025.
In her Harper's Bazaar interview, she also spoke about spending time with her kids during this pregnancy and staying active by swimming and doing gyrotonics.