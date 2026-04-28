Nathan Chasing Horse gets life sentence in sexual assault case

Nathan Chasing Horse, known for Dances with Wolves, has been sentenced to life in prison for sexually assaulting Indigenous women and girls. A Nevada judge handed down the sentence on Monday after a jury found him guilty of 13 charges, most of which were related to sexual assault. The allegations against him were made by three women, including one who was just 14 when the abuse began.

Legal proceedings Horse denied all charges Despite the conviction, Horse denied all charges against him, calling it "a miscarriage of justice." His sentencing marks the end of a long legal battle that began with his arrest and indictment in 2023. The case has had wider implications, with law enforcement agencies in other states and Canada filing additional criminal charges against him. These charges are still pending.

Canadian charges He is also facing charges in Canada The British Columbia Prosecution Service also charged Horse with sexual assault in February 2023. The alleged incident occurred in September 2018 near Keremeos, about four hours east of Vancouver. The case was put on hold due to his US charges but resumed the following year. During his trial, prosecutors argued that Horse used his status as a Lakota medicine man to exploit Indigenous women and girls.

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