Nathan Chasing Horse gets life sentence in sexual assault case
What's the story
Nathan Chasing Horse, known for Dances with Wolves, has been sentenced to life in prison for sexually assaulting Indigenous women and girls. A Nevada judge handed down the sentence on Monday after a jury found him guilty of 13 charges, most of which were related to sexual assault. The allegations against him were made by three women, including one who was just 14 when the abuse began.
Legal proceedings
Horse denied all charges
Despite the conviction, Horse denied all charges against him, calling it "a miscarriage of justice." His sentencing marks the end of a long legal battle that began with his arrest and indictment in 2023. The case has had wider implications, with law enforcement agencies in other states and Canada filing additional criminal charges against him. These charges are still pending.
Canadian charges
He is also facing charges in Canada
The British Columbia Prosecution Service also charged Horse with sexual assault in February 2023. The alleged incident occurred in September 2018 near Keremeos, about four hours east of Vancouver. The case was put on hold due to his US charges but resumed the following year. During his trial, prosecutors argued that Horse used his status as a Lakota medicine man to exploit Indigenous women and girls.
Trial details
More on the trial
Horse was accused of spinning "a web of abuse" for nearly 20 years, ensnaring many women in his ceremonies or seeking medical help from him. One victim testified that he had told her to give up her virginity to save her mother from cancer, after which he allegedly sexually assaulted her.