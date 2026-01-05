'Nation's Actor' Ahn Sung-ki (74) dies after blood cancer battle
Beloved South Korean actor Ahn Sung-ki, often called "The Nation's Actor," passed away on Monday at 74. His agency confirmed the news.
Ahn had battled blood cancer since 2019, was initially declared cured, but the illness returned during subsequent medical monitoring.
He spent his final days in intensive care after a choking incident at home last week.
Who was he?
Ahn started acting at just five years old and went on to appear in over 130 films across six decades—a true icon of Korean cinema.
A native of Seoul to a filmmaker father, he took a short break for university and military service before returning to the screen.
Throughout his career, he picked up more than 20 major awards, including multiple Grand Bell Best Actor wins and honors like the Asia-Pacific Best Actor for White Badge.