Netflix's 'Adolescence' sweeps Critics Choice Awards

What made the night stand out?

Graham got a little personal in his speech, sharing his mom's advice: "You're never above anyone and you're never below anyone"—a nice reminder about staying grounded.

Cooper called the past year a "whirlwind" for him and his family.

If you haven't watched "Adolescence" yet, it's about a British family dealing with their 13-year-old son being accused of murder—a heavy story that clearly hit home with critics.