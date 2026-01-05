Netflix's 'Adolescence' sweeps Critics Choice Awards
Netflix's limited series "Adolescence" dominated the 2026 Critics Choice Awards, winning multiple major categories including Best Limited Series.
Stephen Graham took home Best Actor and celebrated on stage with co-stars Owen Cooper (who snagged Best Supporting Actor) and Erin Doherty (Best Supporting Actor).
The show had already picked up an Emmy last year, so this is another big win.
What made the night stand out?
Graham got a little personal in his speech, sharing his mom's advice: "You're never above anyone and you're never below anyone"—a nice reminder about staying grounded.
Cooper called the past year a "whirlwind" for him and his family.
If you haven't watched "Adolescence" yet, it's about a British family dealing with their 13-year-old son being accused of murder—a heavy story that clearly hit home with critics.
Why should you care?
If award-winning dramas are your thing—or if you like shows that spark real conversation—this one keeps making waves for a reason.
Plus, seeing young talent like Cooper get recognized is always inspiring.