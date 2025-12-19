'Need to support...' Nawazuddin Siddiqui backs indie filmmakers

Siddiqui said, "Variety of cinema should be there so that the audience would get a chance to explore different kinds of cinema." "I have always been supporting this. There should be creative and artistic cinema. We need to support all kinds of cinema." The actor also spoke about his process and how he enjoys taking on challenging roles for creative satisfaction.

Indie films

'Independent cinema has given the country global recognition...'

Siddiqui further explained the importance of independent cinema in India. He said, "Independent cinema has given the country global recognition. I like to do all kinds of films." "The actor also gets satisfaction from it. If you keep doing the same kinds of films, you will get bored, as it is like a job. Nobody likes to do a job." The film also stars Rajat Kapoor and Radhika Apte in pivotal roles. It's now streaming on Netflix.