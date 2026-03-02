'Tumbbad 2': Nawazuddin Siddiqui joins Sohum Shah in horror sequel
What's the story
Acclaimed actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been roped in for the upcoming film Tumbbad 2, a sequel to the critically acclaimed 2018 movie Tumbbad. Although details about his character are still under wraps, makers have hinted that Siddiqui will play a pivotal role in the sequel's storyline. The film is being produced by Sohum Shah and Pen Studios.
Actor's statement
Siddiqui's statement on joining 'Tumbbad 2'
Siddiqui shared his excitement about joining the project, saying, "Tumbbad has always been a film I admired for its originality and atmospheric storytelling." "When Sohum shared the vision for the sequel, I liked the story and I joined them in their journey." "The character I'll be portraying has many layers, and I'm looking forward to exploring this immersive universe with such a passionate team."
Producer's perspective
Shah welcomed Siddiqui to the team
Shah, who starred in and produced the original film, also spoke about Siddiqui's casting. He said, "Bringing Nawaz Sir on board Tumbbad 2 feels incredibly exciting for us." "He is an actor who brings an unmatched intensity and authenticity to every role he takes on. The character he will portray plays a very crucial part in expanding the emotional and psychological landscape of the sequel."
Audience reaction
Fans react to Siddiqui's casting in 'Tumbbad' sequel
Fans took to social media to express their excitement over Siddiqui's casting in Tumbbad 2. Comments ranged from "This is going to be massive" to "Nawazuddin + Sohum... This Combo Is Just (fire emojis)." Others wrote "Perfect" and "Oh man 2 Powerhouses," reflecting anticipation around the collaboration. The sequel is expected to go on floors soon with more details about its plot and cast yet to be revealed.