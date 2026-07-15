Nawazuddin Siddiqui to now debut in Punjabi cinema

If Bajwa's casting turns out to be true, then she will bring both Punjabi and Hindi film audiences to the project, alongside Siddiqui.

Apart from being a leading star in the northern state, Bajwa has acted in Bollywood films like Border 2, Housefull 5, Baaghi 4, and Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat.

Meanwhile, Siddiqui has earlier ventured into the Tamil (Petta) and Telugu (Saindhav) film industries.