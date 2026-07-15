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Home / News / Entertainment News / Nawazuddin Siddiqui to now debut in Punjabi cinema
Nawazuddin Siddiqui to now debut in Punjabi cinema
Nawazuddin Siddiqui to headline Gippy Grewal's Punjabi film

Nawazuddin Siddiqui to now debut in Punjabi cinema

By Shreya Mukherjee
Jul 15, 2026
12:12 pm
What's the story

Acclaimed Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, known for his performances in films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Badlapur, is set to make his debut in Punjabi cinema. The actor will be the lead in a project backed by Gippy Grewal, reported Variety India. Popular Punjabi actor Sonam Bajwa is reportedly in talks to star opposite him in this untitled venture.

More about casting

Bajwa is a known face across industries

If Bajwa's casting turns out to be true, then she will bring both Punjabi and Hindi film audiences to the project, alongside Siddiqui.

Apart from being a leading star in the northern state, Bajwa has acted in Bollywood films like Border 2, Housefull 5, Baaghi 4, and Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat.

Meanwhile, Siddiqui has earlier ventured into the Tamil (Petta) and Telugu (Saindhav) film industries.

Career updates

Siddiqui's other ongoing projects

Siddiqui is currently busy with several projects, including the highly-anticipated Tumbbad 2. The sequel continues the folklore of a Goddess who represented material wealth and fertility. It also stars Sohum Shah and Alia Bhatt.

Other films in Siddiqui's pipeline include Section 108, Noorani Chehra, and Sangeen.

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