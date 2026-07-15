Nawazuddin Siddiqui to now debut in Punjabi cinema
What's the story
Acclaimed Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, known for his performances in films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Badlapur, is set to make his debut in Punjabi cinema. The actor will be the lead in a project backed by Gippy Grewal, reported Variety India. Popular Punjabi actor Sonam Bajwa is reportedly in talks to star opposite him in this untitled venture.
More about casting
Bajwa is a known face across industries
If Bajwa's casting turns out to be true, then she will bring both Punjabi and Hindi film audiences to the project, alongside Siddiqui.
Apart from being a leading star in the northern state, Bajwa has acted in Bollywood films like Border 2, Housefull 5, Baaghi 4, and Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat.
Meanwhile, Siddiqui has earlier ventured into the Tamil (Petta) and Telugu (Saindhav) film industries.
Career updates
Siddiqui's other ongoing projects
Siddiqui is currently busy with several projects, including the highly-anticipated Tumbbad 2. The sequel continues the folklore of a Goddess who represented material wealth and fertility. It also stars Sohum Shah and Alia Bhatt.
Other films in Siddiqui's pipeline include Section 108, Noorani Chehra, and Sangeen.