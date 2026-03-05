Nayanthara buys ₹31.5cr duplex in posh Chennai locality

Acclaimed South Indian actor Nayanthara and her husband-director Vignesh Shivan have reportedly purchased a lavish duplex apartment in Chennai 's upscale Poes Garden area. The property, part of the Legacy project, cost them ₹31.5 crore, per property registration documents accessed by Zapkey. This neighborhood is known as the residence of several prominent personalities including veteran actor Rajinikanth and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

Property details A look at the property The newly acquired property is spread over the fourth and fifth floors of a building in Poes Garden, located in Chennai's Teynampet area. It has a built-up area of 14,369 sq ft with an undivided share of land measuring 5,308 sq ft. The sale deed was registered on December 15, 2025. Landmark Metro Projects Private Limited is the seller in this deal.

Ownership details Nayanthara owns 90% of the apartment The couple has reportedly divided the ownership of the property, with Nayanthara owning 90% and Shivan owning 10%. The apartment also comes with eight reserved covered parking slots in the stilt area. With this new acquisition, their total real estate portfolio is estimated to be worth between ₹100-120 crore.

Property portfolio Other properties owned by the actor Apart from the recent purchase, Nayanthara also owns a 7,000 sq ft heritage bungalow in Alwarpet, which serves as her creative studio. She has two premium apartments in Hyderabad's Banjara Hills, each reportedly worth around ₹15 crore. Her ancestral home in Kerala is believed to be among the most luxurious properties in the state.

