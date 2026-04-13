Nayanthara has 2026 2027 releases including 'TOXIC' and Malayalam projects
Entertainment
Nayanthara is keeping busy with a bunch of big releases lined up for 2026 and 2027.
The biggest buzz is around TOXIC, hitting theaters June 4, where she teams up with Yash, Tara Sutaria, and Kiara Advani.
She's also got several Malayalam projects on the way.
Nayanthara set for 5 films
In Malayalam cinema, she'll share the screen with Mammootty and Mohanlal in Patriot, plus there's Dear Students (details still under wraps).
Over in Tamil films, Nayanthara returns for Mookuthi Amman 2 alongside Urvashi and Sneha, and stars in Mannangatti Since 1960 with Yogi Babu.
She's also leading Rakkayie (a story about a mother fighting for her daughter), showing off her versatility across languages.