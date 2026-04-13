Nayanthara has 2026 2027 releases including 'TOXIC' and Malayalam projects

Nayanthara set for 5 films

In Malayalam cinema, she'll share the screen with Mammootty and Mohanlal in Patriot, plus there's Dear Students (details still under wraps).

Over in Tamil films, Nayanthara returns for Mookuthi Amman 2 alongside Urvashi and Sneha, and stars in Mannangatti Since 1960 with Yogi Babu.

She's also leading Rakkayie (a story about a mother fighting for her daughter), showing off her versatility across languages.