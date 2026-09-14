'Mookuthi Amman 2' teaser: Nayanthara returns in divine avatar
What's the story
The makers of Mookuthi Amman 2 have unveiled the film's teaser, titled Rise of Mahasakthi, on Vinayaga Chaturthi (Ganesh Chaturthi). The sequel to the hit film Mookuthi Amman (2020) will see Nayanthara return as a powerful goddess. While the first part was directed by RJ Balaji, this installment is helmed by Sundar C. The movie is set for a grand release on November 6, just in time for Diwali.
Plot details
Teaser oscillates between mythological past and present
The teaser of Mookuthi Amman 2 takes us into an expansive world, oscillating between a mythological past and a troubled present.
It begins with a kingdom under siege, hinting at an impending battle for survival and the arrival of a divine force.
The story then shifts to the present day, where an unknown calamity has seemingly engulfed ordinary lives.
Character focus
Nayanthara's character at heart of conflict
As fear and uncertainty grip the kingdom, people turn to Mahasakthi, setting the stage for Nayanthara's return as a powerful divine avatar.
The teaser positions her character at the heart of this conflict, promising an amalgamation of mythology, fantasy, action, and spectacle.
Unlike its predecessor, which fused satire and social commentary with its devotional premise, Mookuthi Amman 2 seems to be mounted on a much larger canvas.
Production details
Meet the cast and crew
The film features a star-studded cast including Duniya Vijay, Regina Cassandra, Urvashi, Yogi Babu, and Myna Nandini, among others. Hiphop Tamizha is composing the music for this ambitious project.
Gopi Amarnath has handled cinematography while Fenny Oliver is the editor. Rajasekar K is the stunt choreographer, with Venkatt Ragavan credited for screenplay and dialogues.
Ishari K Ganesh is producing under his Vels Film International banner.