Nayanthara's 'Mookuthi Amman 2' grows; earns ₹10cr in 3 days

On its third day, Mookuthi Amman 2 raked in ₹4.6 crore net across 1,804 shows, reported trade analyst Sacnilk.

The Tamil version alone contributed ₹4.4 crore from 1,601 shows, while the Telugu version added ₹20 lakh from 203 shows.

This brings the film's total India net collection to ₹8.93 crore and its India gross collection to ₹10.35 crore so far!