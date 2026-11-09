Nayanthara's 'Mookuthi Amman 2' grows; earns ₹10cr in 3 days
What's the story
The Tamil-Telugu fantasy comedy Mookuthi Amman 2, starring Nayanthara, has seen a massive surge in box-office earnings on its first Sunday. The film's collections shot up by an impressive 87.8% compared to Saturday, crossing the ₹8 crore mark in India net collections. It was released on November 6 and is competing with Suriya and Jithu Madhavan's Scene at the box office.
Box office
Looking at the film in numbers
On its third day, Mookuthi Amman 2 raked in ₹4.6 crore net across 1,804 shows, reported trade analyst Sacnilk.
The Tamil version alone contributed ₹4.4 crore from 1,601 shows, while the Telugu version added ₹20 lakh from 203 shows.
This brings the film's total India net collection to ₹8.93 crore and its India gross collection to ₹10.35 crore so far!
Earnings breakdown
Tamil version dominates collections
The Tamil version of Mookuthi Amman 2 has been the major contributor to the film's domestic earnings, raking in ₹8.45 crore so far. The Telugu version has contributed ₹48 lakh to the total collection.
On Sunday, the film recorded an overall occupancy of 58.58%, with morning shows starting at 25.15% and peaking at 73.23% by night shows!
Regional breakdown
Ticket sales and earnings from different regions
The film sold around 3,91,945 tickets on Day 3, taking its total ticket sales to 7,67,681 in the first three days.
Region-wise, it collected ₹4.65 crore in Tamil Nadu on Sunday alone. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana contributed ₹25 lakh, followed by Karnataka with ₹22 lakh, Kerala with ₹18 lakh, and the rest of India with ₹5 lakh!
Film details
About the film and its cast ensemble
Directed by Sundar C, Mookuthi Amman 2 is a devotional fantasy comedy with Nayanthara in a double role.
The film also stars Regina Cassandra, Duniya Vijay, Urvashi, Abhinaya, Ineya, Ramachandra Raju, and Singampuli. Sneha and Khushbu Sundar have special appearances in the movie.
With such a strong opening weekend and star power backing it up, all eyes are on how the film will perform next week!