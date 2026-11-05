Nayyar to play Sugriva in 'Ramayana Part 2' by Tiwari
Entertainment
Suhail Nayyar, who you might know from Udta Teer and Hotel Mumbai, is set to play Sugriva in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana Part 2. He called it "probably India's biggest film" and seems genuinely thrilled to join the project.
For those less familiar, Sugriva is the Vanara king who becomes a key ally to Lord Rama in the epic.
Nayyar prepped for 'Ramayana Part 2'
Nayyar was picked after impressing casting director Mukesh Chhabra with his recent work.
To get into character, he took movement classes and worked closely with Tiwari to nail Sugriva's vibe, especially his emotional connection with Rama during their exile.
The film drops on Diwali 2028, so mark your calendars if you're into epic stories or just want to see Nayyar take on a new challenge!