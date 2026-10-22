Yami Gautam's 'Nayyi Navelli' remains steady; nears ₹30cr globally
What's the story
The Hindi film Nayyi Navelli, starring Yami Gautam and directed by Balaji Mohan, has reportedly earned ₹20.65cr net at the Indian box office in its first six days of release. The film witnessed a significant drop in its earnings on Wednesday, collecting just ₹2cr across 4,737 shows after a net collection of ₹4.35cr on Tuesday. This decline represents a staggering 54% decrease from the previous day's net collection.
Collection details
'Nayyi Navelli': Here's how much the film collected day-wise
The film's earnings started at ₹3.25cr on its opening day (October 16) and reached a peak of ₹4.4cr on Sunday, before witnessing a decline.
The following is a breakdown of the daily India net collections as per Sacnilk: Day 1 (Friday): ₹3.25cr; Day 2 (Saturday): ₹4cr; Day 3 (Sunday): ₹4.4cr; Day 4 (Monday): ₹2.65cr; Day 5 (Tuesday): ₹4.35cr; and Day 6 (Wednesday): ₹2cr.
Global reach
International collections and worldwide gross of the film
The film also made a mark in the international market, earning ₹0.15cr on Wednesday alone. This takes its total overseas gross to ₹2.65cr so far, pushing the worldwide gross collection to a whopping ₹27.19cr.
Despite the midweek drop in collections, Nayyi Navelli has managed to accumulate a substantial amount in domestic and international markets since its release last week.
Film synopsis
Everything to know about 'Nayyi Navelli'
Nayyi Navelli is a comedy-horror fantasy film set in Meerut. The story revolves around a household that undergoes drastic changes after the arrival of a mysterious bride.
Gautam plays Mohini, who seems to bring joy and prosperity to the family but also raises suspicions about her true identity.
The film also stars Adinath Kothare, Mita Vashisht, Sonal Jha, Sunita Rajwar, Prateek Pachauri, and Sushmita Mukherjee.