Yami Gautam's 'Nayyi Navelli' remains steady; nears ₹30cr globally

The film's earnings started at ₹3.25cr on its opening day (October 16) and reached a peak of ₹4.4cr on Sunday, before witnessing a decline.

The following is a breakdown of the daily India net collections as per Sacnilk: Day 1 (Friday): ₹3.25cr; Day 2 (Saturday): ₹4cr; Day 3 (Sunday): ₹4.4cr; Day 4 (Monday): ₹2.65cr; Day 5 (Tuesday): ₹4.35cr; and Day 6 (Wednesday): ₹2cr.