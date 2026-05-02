NBC cancels 'Brilliant Minds' and 'Stumble'

NBC has canceled two of its scripted series, Brilliant Minds and Stumble, as it prepares for its upfront presentation, confirmed ﻿Variety. The medical drama Brilliant Minds, featuring Zachary Quinto, will conclude after two seasons. Meanwhile, the comedy Stumble, a mockumentary about a college cheer squad and their coach (Jenn Lyon), has been axed after just one season.

Viewership challenges Both shows were among the least-watched on NBC Brilliant Minds, which was pulled from NBC's post-Olympics schedule earlier this year, averaged just over 3 million viewers with seven days of linear viewing (before streaming), per The Hollywood Reporter﻿. This made it the least-watched drama on the network this season. Stumble, on the other hand, had an average viewership of 2.24 million viewers. The final episodes of Brilliant Minds will air in the summer, starting May 27.

Production details Cast and crew of the 2 shows Brilliant Minds is a production of Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television. The show also stars Tamberla Perry, Alex MacNicoll, Ashleigh LaThrop, Aury Krebs, Teddy Sears, Spence Moore II, John Clarence Stewart, Donna Murphy, Brian Altemus, and Al Calderon. On the other hand, Stumble was produced by Universal TV with an ensemble cast including Taran Killam and Ryan Pinkston.

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