NBC replaces 'The Paper' with 'Stumble' in prime time slot

NBC has decided to end its linear run of Peacock's The Paper earlier than expected. The network will now air episodes of its new comedy Stumble in the Monday 8:30pm ET time slot, starting January 5. This change comes as a bid to give Stumble more exposure, with repeats airing on Mondays after St. Denis Medical.

Schedule adjustment 'The Paper' to air remaining episodes on January 4 Despite the change, The Paper will still get a chance to air its remaining three episodes on January 4. The show has been available on Peacock since September 4 and viewers can catch up on the entire first season there. A second season of The Paper has already been ordered, ensuring its return with more episodes in 2026 on the streaming platform.

Viewer strategy NBC aims to boost 'Stumble's viewership with prime time slot NBC executives are optimistic that the additional Monday slot will help boost Stumble's viewership. The show will occupy this slot until February 2, except for an NBA game on January 19. After Stumble, the Monday 8:30pm slot will be taken over by new comedy The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins on February 23.

Performance 'The Paper' performed well during NBC run The Paper, which is Peacock's second most popular comedy series after Ted, added nearly six million viewers to its cross-platform reach during the NBC run. An internal study had shown that only about 4% of the viewership overlapped between NBC and Peacock audiences.