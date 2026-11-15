Nedumbassery police arrest Aluva dancer Lijo Joy over Athani seizure
Lijo Joy, a 39-year-old dancer from Aluva, was finally arrested by the Nedumbassery police after more than two years in hiding.
He'd been wanted since the June 27, 2024 drug seizure, where police seized 316gm of suspected MDMA, LSD stamps, and ganja from a car in Athani.
Investigators say Lijo Joy organized distribution
Investigators say Joy helped organize the distribution of these drugs and handled money through an associate named Ragesh, who was picked up in Himachal Pradesh.
Three people, including Ragesh, were also arrested.