Neel and NTR to release 'NTR-Neel' glimpse on May 19

'Glimpse of Dragon' certified, title uncertain

The teaser's been certified under the title Glimpse of Dragon, which has everyone guessing if Dragon is actually the film's name.

The final cut is being kept super secret, even from the cast!

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts, the film stars Jr NTR with Rukmini Vasanth as lead and Anil Kapoor in a key role.

Mark your calendar — the movie hits screens worldwide on June 11, 2027.