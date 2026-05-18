Neel and NTR to release 'NTR-Neel' glimpse on May 19
Entertainment
Get ready: director Prashanth Neel and Jr NTR are teaming up for a new film (working title: NTR-Neel), and the first glimpse lands May 19 at 11:52pm. IST, just before Jr NTR's birthday.
The glimpse is longer than usual at four minutes and 35 seconds, so fans can expect a pretty epic intro to Neel's signature style, both in select theaters and online.
'Glimpse of Dragon' certified, title uncertain
The teaser's been certified under the title Glimpse of Dragon, which has everyone guessing if Dragon is actually the film's name.
The final cut is being kept super secret, even from the cast!
Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts, the film stars Jr NTR with Rukmini Vasanth as lead and Anil Kapoor in a key role.
Mark your calendar — the movie hits screens worldwide on June 11, 2027.