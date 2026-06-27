'Only upper-caste characters exist': Neeraj Ghaywan slams TVF, 'Panchayat'

Show critique

'You cannot create an entire village where only upper-caste...'

He further said, "Now, you, as this educated person, cannot take that responsibility. And, like, you know, if some old-timer makes a film, I get it." "But, like, come on, try to understand this, you're educated, right? You cleared IIT, didn't you? You studied engineering for four years." "That you call this celebrated TV show of yours, Panchayat, which everybody thinks is the most authentic representation of villages." "No...it isn't...You cannot create an entire village where only upper-caste names exist."