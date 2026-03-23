Neeraj Pandey is working on his next

Neeraj Pandey's next to begin filming by 2026 end

By Isha Sharma 01:12 pm Mar 23, 202601:12 pm

What's the story

Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey, known for A Wednesday, Special 26, and Baby, is preparing to start his next directorial venture by the end of 2026. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, he described the project as a "consuming" film that requires extensive preparation. "It's an extensive film, so it requires a lot of prep. There is scouting going on, trying to put everything together, and schedules are in the works. It's going to be a consuming film," he said.