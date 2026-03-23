Neeraj Pandey's next to begin filming by 2026 end
What's the story
Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey, known for A Wednesday, Special 26, and Baby, is preparing to start his next directorial venture by the end of 2026. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, he described the project as a "consuming" film that requires extensive preparation. "It's an extensive film, so it requires a lot of prep. There is scouting going on, trying to put everything together, and schedules are in the works. It's going to be a consuming film," he said.
Production plans
Production house developing 4-5 projects in mix of genres
Pandey's production house, Friday Filmworks, is reportedly working on a diverse mix of theatrical and streaming projects. The filmmaker revealed that at least four to five projects are in development under both categories. "It's a good mix of genres. We are not doing something in just one particular space," he said. "It's a diverse slate, chasing newer stories, chasing bigger ideas."
Future releases
'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' was last theatrical release
Pandey's production house aims to release at least five films in the next three years. Two of these projects, including his own directorial venture, are set to go on floors this year. His last theatrical outing was the 2024 romantic drama Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu. On the streaming front, he directed Netflix's heist thriller Sikandar Ka Muqaddar and Emraan Hashmi-led series Taskaree earlier this year.