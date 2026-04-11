Neetu Kapoor's 'Daadi Ki Shaadi': Cast, plot, release date

The poster of Daadi Ki Shaadi features a vibrant cast including Kapoor, Sharma, and Sahni. The film is centered around a family matriarch's marriage and the ensuing chaos. It also stars South superstar Sarath Kumar, Nikhat Hegde, Tejaswini Kolhapure, and Sadia Khateeb. The movie is directed by Ashish R Mohan and produced by Rtake Studios, BeingU Studios, and Shimla Talkies Production. It promises to explore themes of human relations, confusion, and unconditional love within a family setting.

Family support

Sahni on her debut

Sahni, who previously appeared in Netflix's Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, has expressed excitement about her debut. She revealed that her family is supportive of her entry into acting. "They are so excited. I keep sending them snippets of the scene, and yes, fully supportive, the best part is mom and I staying together, and we rehearse our lines everyday," she told Hindustan Times. Will fans enjoy the mother-daughter camaraderie on screen as well? We have to wait and watch!