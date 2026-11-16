'Aggressive witch-hunts': Neha Bhasin accuses 'Bigg Boss' makers of misogyny
What's the story
Singer Neha Bhasin has slammed Bigg Boss 20 for its alleged gendered double standards. Her criticism came after the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, where host Salman Khan reprimanded contestants Love Gill and ScoutOP (Tanmay Singh) over their behavior. She also questioned the audience's response to these narratives, calling it a reflection of "deeply entrenched misogyny and systemic biases still prevalent in Indian society."
Show critique
Male contestants get leniency, female contestants face moral policing: Bhasin
Taking to her Instagram Stories, Bhasin wrote, "Bigg Boss has long transcended being a mere television show - it is a disturbing sociological mirror of our collective biases."
"While the makers actively engineer toxic narratives for TRP, the audience's reaction exposes a deeper societal flaw."
Without directly naming anyone, she alleged that male contestants are given "grace, leniency, and systemic privileges," while female contestants face "aggressive witch-hunts, intense scrutiny, and moral policing."
Audience participation
Audience's role in creating toxic environment
Bhasin further criticized the show's makers and viewers for creating a toxic environment.
She wrote, "For TRP and engagement, showrunners systematically craft and amplify toxic narratives, turning psychological manipulation into a formula for high ratings."
"What is even more disturbing, however, is the audience's active participation in this ecosystem."
She added that when millions of viewers enthusiastically validate these dynamics, it stops being "just a show."
Personal journey
Bhasin shared her own experiences
Bhasin also shared her own experiences on Bigg Boss, where she participated in two seasons.
She wrote, "I have walked through their witch hunts with smoke in my lungs and fire at my heels, only to outlive the very hands that lit the match."
In 2021, she finished sixth on Bigg Boss OTT after being evicted in a surprise mid-week eviction just two days before the finale.
She was also a wildcard contestant on Bigg Boss 15.
Twitter Post
Bhasin posted multiple Instagram Stories about 'Bigg Boss'
deeply inspired by #NehaBhasin Instagram stories for #LoveGill she correctly interpreted what is happening with #LoveGill in #BiggBoss20 The women who are actively participating in maligning Love's image are so engrossed with Patriarchal thinking.— Sharma 💀🚀 (@jyshaaaaaa) November 15, 2026
Thanks Neha. Truely inspiring pic.twitter.com/sGg3wTB4oe