'Aggressive witch-hunts': Neha Bhasin accuses 'Bigg Boss' makers of misogyny

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Bhasin wrote, "Bigg Boss has long transcended being a mere television show - it is a disturbing sociological mirror of our collective biases."

"While the makers actively engineer toxic narratives for TRP, the audience's reaction exposes a deeper societal flaw."

Without directly naming anyone, she alleged that male contestants are given "grace, leniency, and systemic privileges," while female contestants face "aggressive witch-hunts, intense scrutiny, and moral policing."