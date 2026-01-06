Neha Dhupia reveals she cried when work was scarce

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, actor Neha Dhupia opened up about the emotional toll of being out of work. Despite being in the industry for over two decades, she admitted to feeling anxious and crying when there are no acting jobs. "I do get anxiety when I'm not working...when the lights are out, I do put my head into a pillow and cry," she confessed.

Coping strategies Dhupia's coping mechanisms and industry challenges Dhupia shared her own ways of coping with the anxiety that comes from not working. She said, "I have my own ways of coping... Do I have my reasons? Yes. Is anybody listening? I don't know." The actor also spoke about the judgment actors face when they are not working, saying it gets very tough.

Work philosophy Dhupia's perspective on work and industry dynamics Dhupia also shared her perspective on whether good work leads to more work. She revealed that even after 20 years in the industry, she still can't answer that question. "Does good work lead to more work? I don't know," she said. She added that her husband-actor Angad Bedi recently praised her for her roles in the shows Single Papa and Perfect Family but she still feels uncertain about the industry's dynamics.

Career inspiration Dhupia drew inspiration from Akshaye Khanna's selective career choices Dhupia also spoke about how she draws inspiration from Akshaye Khanna's career choices. "Then you see the trajectory of Akshaye Khanna, and you think, 'Hum bhi 6 saal ghar hi baith jaate hain (We should also sit at home for six years),'" she said. She added that despite the industry's unpredictability, she remains hopeful because of her love for movies.