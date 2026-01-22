'You need to fight...': Neha Dhupia gets candid about 'Roadies'

Show dynamics

'There's a lot of peace too...'

Dhupia also spoke about the intense pressure on Roadies, saying it's not always on. "There is a lot of peace too. It's just that when we're in the middle of it, winning becomes everything." Known for her fierce leadership style, she admitted to being competitive but clarified that it was situational. "I'm not like that on parents' day or school sports day," she said.