'You need to fight...': Neha Dhupia gets candid about 'Roadies'
What's the story
Neha Dhupia, a long-time gang leader on MTV's Roadies, recently opened up about her experience on the show. In an interview with Mid-Day's The Bombay Film Story, she said that the reality show is much more than what people think it is. "If you're put in a situation where you need to fight for survival, you will fight," she said.
Show dynamics
'There's a lot of peace too...'
Dhupia also spoke about the intense pressure on Roadies, saying it's not always on. "There is a lot of peace too. It's just that when we're in the middle of it, winning becomes everything." Known for her fierce leadership style, she admitted to being competitive but clarified that it was situational. "I'm not like that on parents' day or school sports day," she said.
Image shift
Dhupia's early perception and unexpected break from 'Roadies'
Dhupia also addressed the negative perception she faced in her early days on Roadies. "It was always, 'We love everybody else, but she's too aggressive,'" she recalled. However, after taking a break from the show for two seasons, the public's opinion changed dramatically. "The love was incredible. I didn't even know I had so many cheerleaders," she admitted. Meanwhile, she revealed that while teams get competitive, they all become friends again after the finale.