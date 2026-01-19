Neha Kakkar steps away from spotlight after 'Candy Shop' backlash
Neha Kakkar has decided to take a break from both work and personal life, sharing on Instagram that she's stepping back from "responsibilities, relationships, work and everything."
She's also asked fans and paparazzi not to take photos or videos of her right now for mental health reasons, adding, "Not sure if I'll be back or not."
What led to this?
The move comes after her latest song "Candy Shop," released in December 2025 with her brother Tony Kakkar, was heavily criticized online.
While the song racked up millions of views, many slammed it for "vulgar" lyrics and "cringe" choreography, accusing it of borrowing from K-pop aesthetics.
Some even demanded she and her brother stop making music.
Not the 1st rough patch
Earlier in 2025, Sonu Kakkar deleted a post saying she was no longer a sister to Neha and Tony Kakkar.