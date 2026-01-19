Neha Kakkar steps away from spotlight after 'Candy Shop' backlash Entertainment Jan 19, 2026

Neha Kakkar has decided to take a break from both work and personal life, sharing on Instagram that she's stepping back from "responsibilities, relationships, work and everything."

She's also asked fans and paparazzi not to take photos or videos of her right now for mental health reasons, adding, "Not sure if I'll be back or not."