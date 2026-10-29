How is AI turning Margot Robbie's old show into microdrama?
What's the story
The iconic Australian soap opera Neighbours is being reimagined as a "microdrama" for mobile phones, leading to a controversy among its actors and the industry. The project is being executed by RoseBerry Media, which specializes in creating "vertical television," using an AI-assisted production tool called RedSnapper. The first installment of this microdrama will center on Margot Robbie's character Donna Freedman, from 2008-2011.
Actor's concerns
'Unbelievably invasive, morally and legally wrong'
Stefan Dennis, a Neighbours actor, has raised concerns about the project.
He told the Herald Sun that it was "unbelievably invasive, morally and legally wrong."
"I imagine everyone else on Neighbours is doing the same thing...as well as the MEAA [Media, Entertainment and Arts Alliance] and Australian Writers's Guild."
Meanwhile, Matthew Werkmeister (Zeke Kinski) expressed similar worries to Guardian Australia.
Former actor's perspective
'I find it extremely concerning...'
Werkmeister, who starred alongside Robbie in a love-triangle storyline, said he only learned about the deal when approached for comment.
"I find it extremely concerning," he said.
"Not from any money-making point of view, but from my image being used through AI and a platform I did not consent to."
He also questioned whether residuals would be paid to actors for this new format.
Format skepticism
Werkmeister's strong words about the project
Werkmeister called the vertical format "a money grab," rejecting claims it would bring younger audiences to the classic soap.
"They're just trying to dump their existing library to make a quick buck," he said.
"I'd be intrigued to know if they reached out to the wonderful Margot Robbie since her star power is likely a main motivator for this venture."
Industry trend
Vertical series boom
The Neighbours microdrama is part of a global surge in vertical serials, often consisting of episodes around one minute long for mobile viewing.
This market, which started in China, was estimated to be worth up to $15 billion last year.
Some verticals are original while others are cut from existing material; in 2023, Paramount Pictures released Mean Girls on TikTok as 23 episodes.
Company response
Fremantle Media defended the microdrama
Fremantle Media defended the microdrama when contacted by Guardian Australia, saying it will only use "original, previously broadcast footage, dialogue and performances."
A spokesperson for Fremantle said RedSnapper "does not generate new scenes or performances, alter actors' faces or likenesses, or use synthetic voices."
The AI technology was used to assist with "catalog analysis, editing and vertical reframing, with a human editor reviewing and approving every stage of the editing process."
Union involvement
MEAA is assisting 'Neighbours' cast members
Australia's largest union for actors, MEAA, confirmed it was assisting Neighbours cast members after the announcement.
MEAA acting chief executive Adam Portelli said anyone involved in Neighbours could contact the union "to ensure their work is not exploited without their knowledge, consent or fair compensation."
The Australian Writers's Guild is also in discussions with Fremantle to reach a fair resolution soon.