Netanyahu moves to strip 'NAZA' creators of their citizenship
What's the story
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has suggested a new law to revoke the citizenship of anyone who "slanders" Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers. His comments come after the premiere of the controversial documentary NAZA at the Venice Film Festival earlier this month. The film, co-directed by Israeli citizens Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor, allegedly reveals details of Israel's military operations in Gaza.
Proposed legislation
We will hit them in their pockets: Netanyahu
In a video posted on X, Netanyahu said, "We will hit them in their pockets and also in their citizenship, because their place is not among us."
He also proposed another law that would increase the damages for defamation lawsuits against IDF soldiers by twentyfold.
Film controversy
'NAZA' documentary's details and backlash
The documentary NAZA, which won the special jury prize at the Venice Film Festival, features interviews with 24 Israeli military intelligence officers and soldiers.
It reportedly shows "in detail the systems behind Israel's calculated mass killing of Palestinian civilians in Gaza."
The film has sparked outrage among Israeli officials and far-right activists, who have called for revoking the citizenships of Abraham and Szor.
Threats escalated
Far-right activists threaten Szor's family
Far-right activists have gathered outside the home of Szor's parents, with some even calling for violence.
One protester demanded the "death penalty for traitors" and suggested demolishing the homes of the filmmakers' families.
The threats have intensified after Netanyahu condemned NAZA as "intolerable," claiming it depicted the Israel Defense Forces as war criminals.
Official response
IDF vows to fight back against 'NAZA' fallout
On Tuesday, IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir said the military would "not allow IDF soldiers to be made targets through lies and blood libels." He added that they would use "every tool at our disposal" against the film.
The Israeli television channel i24 reported that the military had opened a leak investigation and was seeking assistance from Shin Bet, Israel's domestic security agency.
Global solidarity
Support for Abraham, Szor from human rights groups
Amid the threats, filmmakers and human rights groups have voiced their support for Abraham and Szor.
A joint statement by 43 local human rights organizations urged Israeli authorities to stop what they described as incitement and threats against the filmmakers.
More than 1,500 Israeli filmmakers have also signed a petition defending "freedom of expression and creation" and expressing solidarity with Szor and Abraham.