Netflix's 'XO, Kitty' S03: Cast, plot, premiere details
What's the story
The third season of Netflix's hit romantic drama series XO, Kitty is set to premiere on April 2, 2026. The announcement was made by the streaming giant on Thursday, along with new details about what fans can expect from the upcoming episodes. The show follows Kitty (Anna Cathcart) as she embarks on a new semester at KISS (Korean Independent School of Seoul), promising more romance, friendship, and love triangles.
Twitter Post
Here are the first photos
Don't freak out, but... XO, KITTY RETURNS APRIL 2 💌 pic.twitter.com/ClFmODuBIs— Netflix (@netflix) February 11, 2026
Plot details
What's next for Kitty?
The third season of XO, Kitty will reportedly follow the show's usual format of eight 30-minute episodes. The official logline for the upcoming season reads: "She's going to make meaningful memories with her friends, grow closer to her relatives in Korea and make big decisions about her future." The series is a spin-off of the popular To All the Boys I've Loved Before franchise.
Cast updates
Meet the cast of 'XO, Kitty' S03
The third season will see the return of fan-favorite characters Choi Min-yeong as Dae, Anthony Keyvan as Q, Gia Kim as Yuri, Regan Aliyah as Juliana, Joshua Lee as Jin, Sasha Bhasin as Praveena, and Jocelyn Shelfo as Madison. Ryu Han-bi will reprise her role as Eunice, and Sunny Oh will return to play Mihee. New faces in the cast include Sule Thelwell, Soy Kim, and Christine Hwang.
Show's success
'XO, Kitty's journey so far
XO, Kitty debuted its first season in May 2023 and quickly became one of the most successful teen shows on the streamer. The series was renewed for a third season less than a month after its second season finale in January 2025. The show has been praised for its engaging storyline and relatable characters, making it a favorite among viewers worldwide.