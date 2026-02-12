Netflix's 'XO, Kitty' S03: Cast, plot, premiere details

The third season of Netflix 's hit romantic drama series XO, Kitty is set to premiere on April 2, 2026. The announcement was made by the streaming giant on Thursday, along with new details about what fans can expect from the upcoming episodes. The show follows Kitty (Anna Cathcart) as she embarks on a new semester at KISS (Korean Independent School of Seoul), promising more romance, friendship, and love triangles.

Twitter Post Here are the first photos Don't freak out, but... XO, KITTY RETURNS APRIL 2 💌 pic.twitter.com/ClFmODuBIs — Netflix (@netflix) February 11, 2026

Plot details What's next for Kitty? The third season of XO, Kitty will reportedly follow the show's usual format of eight 30-minute episodes. The official logline for the upcoming season reads: "She's going to make meaningful memories with her friends, grow closer to her relatives in Korea and make big decisions about her future." The series is a spin-off of the popular To All the Boys I've Loved Before franchise.

Advertisement

Cast updates Meet the cast of 'XO, Kitty' S03 The third season will see the return of fan-favorite characters Choi Min-yeong as Dae, Anthony Keyvan as Q, Gia Kim as Yuri, Regan Aliyah as Juliana, Joshua Lee as Jin, Sasha Bhasin as Praveena, and Jocelyn Shelfo as Madison. Ryu Han-bi will reprise her role as Eunice, and Sunny Oh will return to play Mihee. New faces in the cast include Sule Thelwell, Soy Kim, and Christine Hwang.

Advertisement