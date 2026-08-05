Netflix boosts India's creative investment as Ted Sarandos meets Modi
Netflix just announced it is stepping up its investment in India's creative sector.
Co-CEO Ted Sarandos met with Prime Minister Modi on Wednesday, celebrating how Indian stories are making waves globally.
Over the past decade, India's creative community has created 200-plus Indian originals and filmed at more than 100 locations across the country, helping local stories reach a worldwide audience.
Netflix offers 100 scholarships with IICT
Netflix is teaming up with the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT) to co-develop an industry-ready curriculum in Visual Effects Mastery and Media Technology Workflows, and is offering 100 scholarships for fields such as Art of Character Animation and E-Sports and Gaming Management.
They are also working with the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) to build a talent pool for jobs linked to accessibility.
All these moves aim to boost India's animation, VFX, gaming, and comics scene and open doors for the next generation of storytellers.