Netflix boosts India's creative investment as Ted Sarandos meets Modi

Netflix is teaming up with the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT) to co-develop an industry-ready curriculum in Visual Effects Mastery and Media Technology Workflows, and is offering 100 scholarships for fields such as Art of Character Animation and E-Sports and Gaming Management.

They are also working with the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) to build a talent pool for jobs linked to accessibility.

All these moves aim to boost India's animation, VFX, gaming, and comics scene and open doors for the next generation of storytellers.