Netflix brings Guillermo del Toro's 'Hellboy' to streaming in 2026
Netflix is adding Guillermo del Toro's cult-favorite film Hellboy to its lineup on January 1, 2026.
This 2004 fantasy-horror flick, starring Ron Perlman as the iconic demon hero, marks del Toro's first live-action take on the Dark Horse Comics series and features standout roles from Doug Jones and Selma Blair.
Why does this matter?
Hellboy isn't just another superhero movie—it blends steampunk vibes, wild practical effects, and a quirky team of paranormal misfits led by Professor Bruttenholm (John Hurt).
The film earned lasting fan love for its unique style and storytelling.
Dropping right after the Stranger Things 5 finale and the release of Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery hit Netflix, it's a perfect pick for anyone into supernatural action or classic comic adaptations.