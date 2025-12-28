Netflix brings Guillermo del Toro's 'Hellboy' to streaming in 2026

Why does this matter?

Hellboy isn't just another superhero movie—it blends steampunk vibes, wild practical effects, and a quirky team of paranormal misfits led by Professor Bruttenholm (John Hurt).

The film earned lasting fan love for its unique style and storytelling.

Dropping right after the Stranger Things 5 finale and the release of Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery hit Netflix, it's a perfect pick for anyone into supernatural action or classic comic adaptations.