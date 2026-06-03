Netflix built portions of 'The Boroughs' at Netflix Studios Albuquerque
Netflix's The Boroughs, a sci-fi mystery set in a retirement community with some supernatural twists.
Even though the town looks real, it's actually all movie magic: large portions of the fictional community were built from the ground up at Netflix Studios Albuquerque.
Co-creator Jeffrey Addiss summed it up: "The Boroughs doesn't exist, and we had to bring it to life." so entire neighborhoods, streets and storefronts you see were created just for the show.
Shot 'The Boroughs' across New Mexico
To give things an authentic feel, the crew also filmed at over 20 actual spots across New Mexico—including places like Albuquerque Convention Center, Expo New Mexico Fine Arts Gallery, and Montessa Park.
They even captured those classic wide-open skies around Albuquerque and Santa Fe to nail that unique Southwestern vibe.