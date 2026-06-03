Netflix built portions of 'The Boroughs' at Netflix Studios Albuquerque Entertainment Jun 03, 2026

Netflix's The Boroughs, a sci-fi mystery set in a retirement community with some supernatural twists.

Even though the town looks real, it's actually all movie magic: large portions of the fictional community were built from the ground up at Netflix Studios Albuquerque.

Co-creator Jeffrey Addiss summed it up: "The Boroughs doesn't exist, and we had to bring it to life." so entire neighborhoods, streets and storefronts you see were created just for the show.