Netflix confirms 'Devil May Cry' anime will end season 3

'Devil May Cry' planned as trilogy

Since inception, "The Force Edge Saga" was designed as a movie trilogy disguised as a television series.

Devil May Cry made a splash in Netflix's Global Top 10 when it launched but later slipped off.

Season two got mixed reviews (io9 called it "If you can tilt your head to the side and accept that this farce of an adaptation is actually a really good abridged parody series—like, TeamFourStar-level parody—you too can join me in this deranged corner of enjoyment. But if you're holding out hope for Shankar's DMC Netflix series to come back in its second season as a faithful video game adaptation, you're not getting it. Not in a million years."), but the series is still set for one last ride with Dante.