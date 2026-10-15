Netflix cuts senior executives and 1,000 employees amid slower growth
Entertainment
Netflix just let go of several senior executives, including names behind hits like Stranger Things, as part of a major shake-up.
About 1,000 employees (6% of the workforce) across film, TV, tech, legal, and HR were affected.
The move comes as Netflix faces slower revenue growth and tries to rethink its programming strategy.
Netflix Emmy wins hit 10-year low
Viewer engagement is slipping: recent shows aren't pulling in big numbers, and Emmy wins have dropped to a 10-year low.
With only a 2% bump in viewing in the first half of the year, analysts are raising eyebrows.
To turn things around, Netflix says it'll focus more on live sports, gaming, and original programming, hoping to keep us all watching (and subscribing).