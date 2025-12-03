Diddy documentary not a hit piece, says Netflix 

Netflix has defended its new docuseries, Sean Combs: The Reckoning , after the subject of the film, Sean "Diddy" Combs, and his team called it a "shameful hit piece." They alleged that the series used "stolen footage that was never authorized for release." In response to these allegations, a Netflix spokesperson told Variety on Tuesday night that the claims are false.

Statement Netflix: 'The footage of Combs was legally obtained' The spokesperson added, "The footage of Combs leading up to his indictment and arrest were legally obtained. This is not a hit piece or an act of retribution." They also clarified that Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson is an executive producer but doesn't have creative control and that no one was paid to participate in the series.

Director's statement 'We reached out to Sean Combs's legal team...' The statement from Netflix came after Alexandria Stapleton, director of The Reckoning, also defended the series. She said all footage was obtained legally with all the "necessary rights." "We reached out to Sean Combs's legal team for an interview and comment multiple times, but did not hear back," she added.

Counter-claim Combs's representative accused Netflix of spinning his words In response to the series, Combs's representative said that the rapper has been "amassing footage since he was 19 to tell his own story, in his own way," but Netflix was twisting his words out of context. They also claimed that executive producer Jackson is "a longtime adversary with a personal vendetta who has spent too much time slandering Mr. Combs."